Robin J Brooks

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Mark Cutis's avatar
Mark Cutis
2h

This makes sense. Always follow the money, especially when it has the potentials to panic.

I wonder if the pinheads, I mean, brainiacs in Washington are paying attention. I hope they are.

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Andy Duff's avatar
Andy Duff
1m

Great article thank you Robin.

What happens if China and or Russia by blockaded oil forward and believe it to be there property?, there are significant risks with the US blockade, or maybe you don't see any?.

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