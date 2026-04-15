I’ve been recommending a blockade of Iran’s oil exports for some time. The channel I’ve emphasized is the trade channel, whereby the money from Iran’s oil exports goes to zero, pushing the Iranian Rial into a devaluation spiral and the economy into deep recession and hyperinflation. This channel takes time because there’s shipments that left before the blockade started that will generate payment flows upon delivery. These flows will peter out over time, but it’ll take a few weeks.

There’s a much faster channel, which is financial panic and capital flight. A blockade - if applied with full force - may panic Iran’s population and spark capital flight. After all, households know the blockade will bring devaluation, so they have every incentive to front-run it and convert their savings into Dollars now. Indeed, this is exactly what happened in the early days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia saw large capital flight as households headed for the exit. Financial panic can tip Iran much faster than the trade channel and is my focus in today’s post.

The chart above shows Russia’s monthly current account surplus (black line) and the counterparts to this surplus, which is accumulation of foreign assets by the central bank (red bars) and other institutions (blue bars). Russia’s central bank saw a sharp drop in its foreign exchange reserves in March 2022. Indeed, this fall was almost as big as in March 2020 at the height of COVID. In both cases, this is capital flight as Russian households converted their savings into hard currency. This same channel will now be operating in Iran as well. There will be capital flight as households front-run the inevitable devaluation due to the looming collapse in oil export revenues.

Best place to see this capital flight is in the parallel exchange rate, which has seen the Rial weaken sharply against the Dollar in recent years as the chart above shows. That will now accelerate as more and more households head for the exit. The US can do a few things to encourage this capital flight. First, it’s important that absolutely all oil tankers exiting Iran’s ports are stopped. There can’t be any exceptions, notably for China, which buys between 80 and 90 percent of Iran’s seaborne oil exports. Second, hard-nosed rhetoric from the US on how this blockade can continue for a very long time and how it’s done little to spike global oil prices will make devaluation even more present in the minds of Iranians. The idea is to maximize the fear factor in the broad population in the hope that this forces the mullahs to negotiate in good faith.