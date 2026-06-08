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There’s a big push currently for oil prices to rise. The main rationale is that - after three months of conflict - inventories of crude and other fuels are getting run down, so it’s now that the supply shock is going to really hit. Inventory depletion is a serious issue, which is why Ben Harris and I wrote a recent post on it. But this isn’t - by itself - a good rationale for oil prices to make new highs. I explain why in today’s post and also discuss the other frequently-cited reason for oil prices to rise, which is that this war keeps dragging on without a peace deal. The only thing that - in my view - has the potential to drive oil prices to new highs is for the standoff between the US and Iran to fall back into a “hot” war. I don’t think it’s likely, but it’s the key risk I worry about.

Any forecast for oil prices has to start from the fact that they’re up 60 percent so far this year, based on the Brent August future, which is the current front-month contract and shown as the purple line in the chart above. Oil bulls have for some time made the case that this rise is too small and that markets are being complacent. Lately, they’ve hung their hat on inventory depletion, which in my opinion isn’t a strong argument.

To see why, let’s go back to my post from March on why oil prices were already near their peak. At the time, the front-month future was the May contract, which - as the orange line above shows - was up 80 percent from the start of the year. Analytically, when a supply shock hits, the key question is how much prices need to rise to bring demand down to encumbered supply. I estimated that oil out of the Persian Gulf was running at half its pre-war capacity, i.e. around ten million barrels per day, and that a reasonable midpoint for the price elasticity of demand is 0.15. In the 3D chart below, the former is shown on the axis going away from the reader and the latter is on the horizontal axis closest to the reader. All this implied that oil prices needed to rise 67 percent (the lower red dot). If Iran got blockaded, shutting in its two million barrels per day, oil prices might need to rise 80 percent (the upper red dot). This gave me a range of what I called 60 to 80 percent for the required rise in prices.

Now let’s talk about inventory drawdowns. Those drawdowns will have muted the supply shortfall during the early stages of the war and now - as inventories fall by the wayside - the severity of the supply shock is indeed building. But all that’s really going on is that the initial supply shortfall was less than the ten million barrels I assumed at the time (due to inventories being run down), while it’s now - as stockpiles deplete - rising towards that. Nothing about the upper bound for oil prices has changed and of course it shouldn’t. The underlying supply shock is the same, it’s just that a temporary source of relief is ending. We’re currently at the bottom of my 60 to 80 percent range. I can see how we rise towards the top end of this range as inventories fall away, but I see no reason for us to make new highs. Inventory depletion changes nothing about the underlying shock and so there shouldn’t be new highs.

A related argument I hear is that the open-ended nature of this war should drive prices up. Technically, it’s true that every day without a peace deal is new information. But this is also very incremental and hardly justifies a spike in oil prices from one day to the next, which is what the “complacency” thesis of the oil bulls calls for. There’s a further two reasons why I don’t lie this argument. First, there’s never been a war that’s gone on indefinitely. This one won’t either. The possibility of a peace deal is therefore very live, even if we don’t know when exactly it’ll come. Second, as this conflict drags on, markets are adapting and finding work-arounds for the supply shock. An example of this is South Korea, which saw oil imports from Saudi Arabia fall sharply as the left chart below shows, but this fall was almost fully offset by ramped up imports from Canada (right chart below). Markets are way more resilient and resourceful than apocalyptic oil price forecasts implicitly assume.

The one thing I worry about - in terms of its ability to spike oil prices to new highs - is us falling back into a “hot” war. That kind of thing brings many risks, including of severe military escalation, civilian loss of life and destruction of energy infrastructure. It’s because of this - on top of all the supply disruption - that spot Brent prices peaked in March and early April. This isn’t my base case. I expect the ceasefire to hold and to end in a peace deal despite periodic bumps in the road. But this is what I see as the key catalyst for new highs in oil prices, not inventories or the passage of time.