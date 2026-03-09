Robin J Brooks

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William Katt's avatar
William Katt
Mar 9

What evidence do we have that the longer the bombs fall the more likely that the regime collapses? Isn’t it just as plausible that exhaustion from having one’s own country bombed leads to nationalism and solidarity among much of the Iranian nation?

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
Mar 9

To add to my previous note.

How much oil infrastructure has been badly damaged or destroyed? That could make a difference could it not? Iranians have hit Saudi Arabia before, maybe will do so again?

Ian

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