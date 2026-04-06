Robin J Brooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pietro Ventani's avatar
Pietro Ventani
12h

It is difficult to see the US dollar declining by 10% by year-end. The US’s major trading partners—most notably Europe and Japan—are facing significant structural challenges. Energy is likely to remain a persistent issue for the foreseeable future, which should continue to support demand for US dollars. The only currency likely to appreciate meaningfully against the USD is the RMB, although trade flows between the two countries are unlikely to expand significantly as a result.

Should the Federal Reserve choose to ease policy in the face of rising inflation—an entirely plausible scenario—the long end of the yield curve would likely steepen, potentially reinforcing demand for USD-denominated assets.

I am comfortable taking the other side of that bet.

Reply
Share
Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
3h

So just what rate of inflation do you predict for November 2026, with its mid-terms? And would 10% inflation rate be an election winner? I have some doubts about this.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin J Brooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture