One year ago, amid the chaos of the reciprocal tariff roll-out, the Dollar fell sharply amid a growing narrative that foreign investors were bailing on America. The Dollar is certainly down since then, but there’s no sign of a foreign exodus. In truth, the “Sell America” trade never existed and its cousin - the “Hedge America” trade - doesn’t exist either. Foreign portfolio inflows into Treasuries, corporate debt and equities are the strongest in over 25 years and the recent rise in the Dollar shows that the greenback hasn’t lost its safe haven allure.

None of these things change my view that the Dollar will fall ten percent on a trade-weighted basis this year. It just means the story is more nuanced. The fall is about an increasingly politicized Fed that will keep cutting policy rates in the face of high and rising inflation. As I’ve argued in previous posts, that means a regime change for the Dollar, whereby strong growth will coincide with a falling greenback. That’s similar to the years after the global financial crisis, when Fed QE capped nominal yields in the face of strong data, pushing real yields down and weighing on the Dollar. US reserve currency status is just fine, but the Dollar will fall anyway.

The chart above shows US Treasury data on net foreign flows into long-term US assets, spanning flows into US equities (purple), corporate debt (blue), Agency debt (orange) and Treasury notes and bonds (red). The last data point is January 2026, so these data don’t shed light on what’s been going on very recently. But they do make two points. First, foreign portfolio flows into the US are the strongest in 25 years, so all the “Sell America” talk isn’t backed up by any actual selling. It’s the opposite. The US exceptionalism story that held under Biden is still very much in play under Trump. Second, flows are especially strong into corporate debt and equities. These flows are typically unhedged, meaning they don’t hedge out implicit long Dollar exposure, so the “Hedge America” narrative is probably completely off too.

None of this changes my view that the Dollar will end up falling ten percent this year. It’s just that the Dollar weakness story isn’t about a loss of reserve currency status or anything like that. Instead, it’s about increased politicization of the Fed, which caps nominal yields and that’s what pulls the Dollar down amid strong growth. I think markets are already starting to trade this, as the chart above shows. Friday’s positive payrolls surprise (horizontal axis) didn’t see the Dollar rise (vertical axis) in line with history. Instead, the Dollar was flat. Markets are moving in the direction of regime change, whereby strong US data end up weakening the Dollar, a regime that existed from 2010 to 2013 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.