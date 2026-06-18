Robin J Brooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tomo Nakamaru's avatar
Tomo Nakamaru
2h

Thank you for your comments, but I hate to disagree to your view. Below is my post at the LinkedIn. I hope it will be of your help.

A Civilizational Turning Point at the Federal Reserve — and Japan’s Growing Asymmetry

This morning’s Reuters article, “Fed holds rates steady, signals one hike this year as Chair Waller launches reforms,” offered a well‑balanced and insightful summary of the latest FOMC meeting. What stood out most was not the rate decision itself, but the structural shift that Chair Waller signaled in his first FOMC as the new head of the Federal Reserve.

1. Elimination of forward guidance

2. A radically simplified policy statement

3. Launch of five task forces to review the Fed’s operational framework

Taken together, these moves represent far more than technical adjustments. They mark a civilizational departure from the “Bernanke-era quantitative easing regime” that has dominated global monetary policy for nearly two decades. Waller’s debut press conference was confident, clear, and reform‑minded — a strong indication that the Fed intends to redefine its role after years of extraordinary intervention.

But the real challenge is time.

U.S. inflation remains stubbornly high, and asset valuations are stretched. Even though nearly half of FOMC participants now expect a rate hike later this year, it is difficult to dismiss the possibility that the Fed may already be behind the curve.

The key question is whether the United States can avoid a “Volcker moment” — a scenario where aggressive tightening becomes unavoidable.

Markets are already pricing in a potential hike as early as September, suggesting that the Fed’s policy pivot is increasingly reactive rather than pre‑emptive.

Japan: Moving in the Opposite Direction

In sharp contrast to the Fed’s shift away from quantitative easing, the Bank of Japan continues to maintain large‑scale monetary easing under Governor Ueda.

This policy asymmetry is now producing powerful and destabilizing effects:

Rapid yen depreciation

Persistent inflation

A surge in Japanese equity prices driven by global carry trades and domestic inflation hedging

Last night, Nikkei 225 futures briefly crossed the 71,000 mark, an extraordinary level that reflects not economic fundamentals but the mechanics of:

negative real rates × yen carry trades × foreign speculative flows × household inflation hedging

It is difficult to interpret this as a “healthy” rally. It is increasingly a sign of loss of policy control.

Why Japan is uniquely vulnerable

1. The world’s most negative real interest rate

Nominal rates remain near zero while inflation runs above 2–3%. This creates a perpetual incentive to sell yen and buy Japanese equities.

2. A massive and unresolved QE legacy

Japan still holds:

the world’s largest central bank balance sheet relative to GDP

enormous JGB holdings

ETFs on a scale unmatched by any other central bank

There is no credible exit strategy.

3. A self‑reinforcing yen–inflation spiral

Japan is now caught in a loop: yen weakness → imported inflation → deeper negative real rates → further yen weakness

As the Fed normalizes, Japan’s divergence becomes even more pronounced.

Conclusion: The U.S. faces a potential Volcker moment — Japan faces a “reverse Volcker moment.”

The United States may need to tighten aggressively to regain control of inflation. Japan, however, risks the opposite: being unable to tighten at all while inflation accelerates and the currency weakens.

The Nikkei’s surge past 71,000 is not a sign of strength. It is a warning.

Final Thoughts

Chair Waller’s reforms signal the beginning of a historic transition away from the QE‑dominated era. Japan, by contrast, remains locked in an extended easing regime with rising macro‑financial risks.

The global monetary landscape is diverging — the Fed is searching for an exit, while the BOJ has lost sight of one.

Reply
Share
Lucas Allen | Cnonsensus's avatar
Lucas Allen | Cnonsensus
30m

The interesting point here is that markets may be reading “no forward guidance” as hawkish guidance, when it may just be Warsh choosing not to spend credibility at his first meeting.

The EM dollar divergence feels like the key tell. If EM FX is not confirming the G10 dollar rally, this looks more like a Fed-pricing reaction than a full reversal in the dollar weakness narrative.

What would make you abandon the dollar weakness view first — sticky inflation, another oil shock, or EM FX breaking lower?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin J Brooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture