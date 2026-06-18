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I’m a firm believer that we’ve returned to an era of Dollar weakness. That view is predicated on the fact that underlying inflation is benign, which is quite remarkable given the spike in oil prices we’ve just experienced. This should pave the way for rate cuts later this year, which in turn will give us Dollar weakness.

I also warned that yesterday’s Fed meeting wouldn’t be a catalyst for any of this. This being Kevin Warsh’s first meeting as Chair, his main goal was to build credibility and have things go smoothly. He accomplished that - with great poise - by saying as little as possible. The statement no longer has any “forward guidance” on which way the Fed will go, he de-emphasized the infamous “dot” plot by not submitting a dot of his own, and he went out of his way to sound agnostic on the future in the press conference.

Markets always take the path of least resistance and that - yesterday - was to price a more hawkish Fed. I think that’s wrong, but - in the absence of any forward guidance - we’ll have to wait for coming inflation data for markets to hold their horses on all this. Today’s post runs through yesterday’s market moves. Luckily, oil prices were basically unchanged, so price action gives us a clean read on how markets see the Fed.

Markets price more hikes: the black line in the chart above shows the midpoint of the Fed’s 25 basis point range for the policy rate. The blue line is what markets price for this rate by the end of 2026. The latter jumped yesterday. We went into the meeting pricing around 21 basis points in hikes in 2026. We ended yesterday pricing around 34 basis points in hikes. In the absence of any forward guidance, this is purely a market guess. I think that guess is wrong.

The Dollar rallied hard: the blue line in the chart above shows the trade-weighted Dollar against its G10 peers. The black line is the trade-weighted Dollar against emerging market (EM) currencies. It’s my view that you get a much better read on future Dollar direction by looking at how it trades versus EM and here it’s notable that the EM Dollar rose much less than the G10 Dollar. Markets haven’t given up on their preference for the Dollar to fall.

The yield curve bear-flattened: the chart above shows the 2-year Treasury yield in black, the 10-year yield in blue and the 10y10y forward yield in orange. In line with markets pricing more hikes, 2-year yield rose relative to the longer end of the yield curve. This happened with oil prices stable, so is a pretty clear signal that markets think Fed behavior has shifted in a hawkish direction.

Gold fell: a more hawkish Fed and higher real interest rates are bad for the “debasement trade.” Furthermore, gold has been trading like a high-beta asset, so the fact that the S&P 500 fell will have dragged it down also. As long as markets flirt with the idea that the Fed is hawkish, the debasement trade is on hold.

The Fed yesterday gave no forward guidance whatsoever. So all of yesterday’s market moves are guesses based on almost no new information. Markets will unwind all this hawkish price action, but we’ll have to wait for coming inflation releases for that to happen.