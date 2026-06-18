What Kevin Warsh did to markets
Markets had a very hawkish reaction to a Fed meeting that said very little
Thank you for subscribing to my posts. If you’re not yet a paying subscriber, please consider becoming one. That’ll allow you to DM me with questions and comments. I plan to move my posts behind a paywall in coming months. Subscribing now locks you in at a low rate. Thank you so much for your support and feedback!
I’m a firm believer that we’ve returned to an era of Dollar weakness. That view is predicated on the fact that underlying inflation is benign, which is quite remarkable given the spike in oil prices we’ve just experienced. This should pave the way for rate cuts later this year, which in turn will give us Dollar weakness.
I also warned that yesterday’s Fed meeting wouldn’t be a catalyst for any of this. This being Kevin Warsh’s first meeting as Chair, his main goal was to build credibility and have things go smoothly. He accomplished that - with great poise - by saying as little as possible. The statement no longer has any “forward guidance” on which way the Fed will go, he de-emphasized the infamous “dot” plot by not submitting a dot of his own, and he went out of his way to sound agnostic on the future in the press conference.
Markets always take the path of least resistance and that - yesterday - was to price a more hawkish Fed. I think that’s wrong, but - in the absence of any forward guidance - we’ll have to wait for coming inflation data for markets to hold their horses on all this. Today’s post runs through yesterday’s market moves. Luckily, oil prices were basically unchanged, so price action gives us a clean read on how markets see the Fed.
Markets price more hikes: the black line in the chart above shows the midpoint of the Fed’s 25 basis point range for the policy rate. The blue line is what markets price for this rate by the end of 2026. The latter jumped yesterday. We went into the meeting pricing around 21 basis points in hikes in 2026. We ended yesterday pricing around 34 basis points in hikes. In the absence of any forward guidance, this is purely a market guess. I think that guess is wrong.
The Dollar rallied hard: the blue line in the chart above shows the trade-weighted Dollar against its G10 peers. The black line is the trade-weighted Dollar against emerging market (EM) currencies. It’s my view that you get a much better read on future Dollar direction by looking at how it trades versus EM and here it’s notable that the EM Dollar rose much less than the G10 Dollar. Markets haven’t given up on their preference for the Dollar to fall.
The yield curve bear-flattened: the chart above shows the 2-year Treasury yield in black, the 10-year yield in blue and the 10y10y forward yield in orange. In line with markets pricing more hikes, 2-year yield rose relative to the longer end of the yield curve. This happened with oil prices stable, so is a pretty clear signal that markets think Fed behavior has shifted in a hawkish direction.
Gold fell: a more hawkish Fed and higher real interest rates are bad for the “debasement trade.” Furthermore, gold has been trading like a high-beta asset, so the fact that the S&P 500 fell will have dragged it down also. As long as markets flirt with the idea that the Fed is hawkish, the debasement trade is on hold.
The Fed yesterday gave no forward guidance whatsoever. So all of yesterday’s market moves are guesses based on almost no new information. Markets will unwind all this hawkish price action, but we’ll have to wait for coming inflation releases for that to happen.
Thank you for your comments, but I hate to disagree to your view. Below is my post at the LinkedIn. I hope it will be of your help.
A Civilizational Turning Point at the Federal Reserve — and Japan’s Growing Asymmetry
This morning’s Reuters article, “Fed holds rates steady, signals one hike this year as Chair Waller launches reforms,” offered a well‑balanced and insightful summary of the latest FOMC meeting. What stood out most was not the rate decision itself, but the structural shift that Chair Waller signaled in his first FOMC as the new head of the Federal Reserve.
1. Elimination of forward guidance
2. A radically simplified policy statement
3. Launch of five task forces to review the Fed’s operational framework
Taken together, these moves represent far more than technical adjustments. They mark a civilizational departure from the “Bernanke-era quantitative easing regime” that has dominated global monetary policy for nearly two decades. Waller’s debut press conference was confident, clear, and reform‑minded — a strong indication that the Fed intends to redefine its role after years of extraordinary intervention.
But the real challenge is time.
U.S. inflation remains stubbornly high, and asset valuations are stretched. Even though nearly half of FOMC participants now expect a rate hike later this year, it is difficult to dismiss the possibility that the Fed may already be behind the curve.
The key question is whether the United States can avoid a “Volcker moment” — a scenario where aggressive tightening becomes unavoidable.
Markets are already pricing in a potential hike as early as September, suggesting that the Fed’s policy pivot is increasingly reactive rather than pre‑emptive.
Japan: Moving in the Opposite Direction
In sharp contrast to the Fed’s shift away from quantitative easing, the Bank of Japan continues to maintain large‑scale monetary easing under Governor Ueda.
This policy asymmetry is now producing powerful and destabilizing effects:
Rapid yen depreciation
Persistent inflation
A surge in Japanese equity prices driven by global carry trades and domestic inflation hedging
Last night, Nikkei 225 futures briefly crossed the 71,000 mark, an extraordinary level that reflects not economic fundamentals but the mechanics of:
negative real rates × yen carry trades × foreign speculative flows × household inflation hedging
It is difficult to interpret this as a “healthy” rally. It is increasingly a sign of loss of policy control.
Why Japan is uniquely vulnerable
1. The world’s most negative real interest rate
Nominal rates remain near zero while inflation runs above 2–3%. This creates a perpetual incentive to sell yen and buy Japanese equities.
2. A massive and unresolved QE legacy
Japan still holds:
the world’s largest central bank balance sheet relative to GDP
enormous JGB holdings
ETFs on a scale unmatched by any other central bank
There is no credible exit strategy.
3. A self‑reinforcing yen–inflation spiral
Japan is now caught in a loop: yen weakness → imported inflation → deeper negative real rates → further yen weakness
As the Fed normalizes, Japan’s divergence becomes even more pronounced.
Conclusion: The U.S. faces a potential Volcker moment — Japan faces a “reverse Volcker moment.”
The United States may need to tighten aggressively to regain control of inflation. Japan, however, risks the opposite: being unable to tighten at all while inflation accelerates and the currency weakens.
The Nikkei’s surge past 71,000 is not a sign of strength. It is a warning.
Final Thoughts
Chair Waller’s reforms signal the beginning of a historic transition away from the QE‑dominated era. Japan, by contrast, remains locked in an extended easing regime with rising macro‑financial risks.
The global monetary landscape is diverging — the Fed is searching for an exit, while the BOJ has lost sight of one.
The interesting point here is that markets may be reading “no forward guidance” as hawkish guidance, when it may just be Warsh choosing not to spend credibility at his first meeting.
The EM dollar divergence feels like the key tell. If EM FX is not confirming the G10 dollar rally, this looks more like a Fed-pricing reaction than a full reversal in the dollar weakness narrative.
What would make you abandon the dollar weakness view first — sticky inflation, another oil shock, or EM FX breaking lower?