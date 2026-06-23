Robin J Brooks

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Ed A's avatar
Ed A
44m

Higher long end rates would worsen the restrictive impact on housing, which is the opposite of what Warsh seems to want. Any thoughts on how he would remedy that? Also, any thoughts on how high rates might go?

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Kent's avatar
Kent
1h

I remember Greenspan saying in roughly 2009 that Fed actions were never supposed to surprise the markets. I think that's right. The problem with the dot plots is that they provide enormous false precision, but that isn't to say that no forward guidance should be provided. In a crisis, everyone will look to the Fed for a calming forecast of actions that they will undertake. If the Fed doesn't do that, then the Fed Chair will be tarred and feathered.

Fed behavior is endogenous to future inflation, so markets can't ignore the Fed. The Fed being too tight-lipped will, as you say, only increase uncertainty and volatility. That behavior can only last until the next crisis, and indeed, that behavior may hasten the next crisis. But I fear something deeper: that shutting down communication is evidence of an imperious Fed Chair rather than a public servant, and that this precedes policy choices that are economically indefensible.

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