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Kevin Warsh feels strongly that the Fed should stop micromanaging markets. In fact, he feels so strongly about this that last week’s FOMC statement dropped its forward guidance, he didn’t contribute to the infamous “dot” plot, and refused to answer any and all questions in the press conference on the path ahead for monetary policy.

You can debate whether less forward guidance is better - I happen to be strongly in favor of scaling things back - but that’s not my focus today. Instead, I’ll discuss how markets - specifically Treasury yields - are likely to behave if the Fed drops its forward guidance. Intuitively, this should do two things. First, it should give us a cleaner read on what markets think the Fed should do, rather than what they think it will do. This is because forward guidance is a promise about the future, which invariably shapes how markets trade data releases on inflation or growth. Once you ditch forward guidance, you’ll get a much cleaner reading on what markets think. Second, as forward guidance signals some intention, it tends to anchor yields, i.e. suppress bond market volatility. Without it, volatility should rise, which - in turn - should push up longer-term bond yields. Uncertainty will be higher, so risk or term premia should go up.

We don’t have to speculate on any of this. We have a natural experiment on how yields behave when the Fed cuts its forward guidance. In early 2013, the Fed didn’t like how low the 10-year yield had fallen and how little volatility it exhibited. It floated scaling back - or tapering - QE3 Treasury purchases in a series of comments from then Chair Bernanke. If you think of QE as the ultimate forward guidance - buying Treasuries is the most effective way to keep yields low - this was a sharp cut back of that. The chart above shows how much yields reacted in what’s now known as the “taper tantrum,” an episode I discuss at length in my most recent live stream. The 10-year yield rose over that summer from 1.5 to 3.0 percent (blue line), even as the 2-year yield (black line) stayed anchored.

Behind the scenes, what was happening is that markets were sharply ramping up their sensitivity to the incoming data flow. The solid blue line in the chart above shows the beta of the daily change in the 10-year Treasury yield to a series I’ve built that tracks all US data surprises versus Bloomberg consensus. I’ll elaborate in coming posts on what exactly I’m doing here. All you really need to look at is the massive spike in this beta in the middle of 2013. Markets immediately understood that - without any kind of forward guidance - the incoming data flow was now a key driver of policy. Markets became hyper data sensitive, interest rate volatility rose and - as a knock-on effect - longer-term yields needed to rise too, since risk and term premia had gone up.

If Kevin Warsh ends up ditching forward guidance, we’ll get a milder version of this. We’re obviously not in the middle of a QE program now and - as the chart shows - the beta of the 10-year yield to data surprises isn’t as low as it was back in 2013. But - if forward guidance does go away - we’ll be going from something to nothing. That has to mean higher interest rate volatility and - by extension - higher long-term yields.