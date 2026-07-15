Robin J Brooks

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
31m

The subtitle is the sharpest line: the dollar didn't freefall because we're back at war. That's two forces that should be pulling in opposite directions cancelling each other out. Benign underlying inflation says cut, war says hold. The net effect is paralysis, and paralysis is itself a policy choice that benefits nobody.

The performative hawkishness read on Warsh is right as far as the communication goes, but it underestimates the structural bind underneath. Three quarters of GDP growth is AI capital spending. Warsh can't hike without cracking the only engine in the economy. He can't cut without validating the capture thesis. And he can't stay silent forever because the market eventually forces a direction. The performative reading assumes he has a destination and is managing the journey. The alternative is that he genuinely has no idea where to go.

https://scenarica.substack.com/p/the-broken-compass

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Harold's avatar
Harold
2h

You commented earlier that the value of the euro should fall. When do you think that might happen and why? A post on that would be useful.

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