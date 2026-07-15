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I’ve been pushing back hard on the idea that the Fed will be hiking this year. In my opinion, markets have been reading Kevin Warsh wrongly. His repeated mentions of “price stability,” including in yesterday’s congressional testimony, aren’t a signal hikes are imminent. Instead, they’re performative. After all, there’s lots of people who think Warsh made some kind of deal with Trump to get the job, so it’s no surprise he uses every opportunity to sound straight-laced and responsible.

But beneath all this is my conviction that underlying inflation is extremely benign. At an intuitive level, I’m convinced of this because huge shocks like all the supply chain disruptions during COVID or the spike in oil prices after Russia’s Ukraine invasion in 2022 didn’t translate into a material pick-up in underlying inflation, so it’s not obvious - to me anyway - why the latest spike in oil prices or AI are worth worrying about.

This is where yesterday’s big downside surprise for core CPI comes in. There’s lots of noise in every data release and yesterday was no exception. It’s also true that - with oil prices rising again - inflation may pick up again in the months ahead. But what’s clear regardless is that underlying inflation - once you separate out all the noise - is benign.

The chart above shows just how big yesterday’s downside surprise was. It plots month-over-month core inflation in 2023 (red), 2024 (blue), 2025 (purple) and 2026 (pink), along with the median reading in every month for data from 2000 to 2019 (black). I think the chart speaks for itself. The chart below complements this perspective by updating my inflation generalization indices. These show the combined weight of all items in the CPI with inflation above two percent based on month-over-month (black) and year-over-year (blue) inflation. There’s no sign inflation is becoming more broad-based.

The only reason the Dollar didn’t crater yesterday is because we’re back in a “hot” war with Iran. That’s pushing up oil prices and weighing on risk appetite, which are both things that tend to strengthen the Dollar. The chart below shows just how important this dynamic was in early March, when the Dollar (blue) rose almost one-for-one with oil (black). The reimposition of the US blockade on Iran means the Strait of Hormuz is going back to being shut down, which means oil prices are likely to keep going higher. That will buoy the Dollar in the short term, but - once things calm down - it’ll fall as markets price out hikes given benign underlying inflation. The bottom line for me is that Dollar weakness is still the right call beyond all the near-term noise.