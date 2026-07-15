What Slowing Inflation Means for the Dollar
The only reason the Dollar didn't go into freefall yesterday is because we're back at war
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I’ve been pushing back hard on the idea that the Fed will be hiking this year. In my opinion, markets have been reading Kevin Warsh wrongly. His repeated mentions of “price stability,” including in yesterday’s congressional testimony, aren’t a signal hikes are imminent. Instead, they’re performative. After all, there’s lots of people who think Warsh made some kind of deal with Trump to get the job, so it’s no surprise he uses every opportunity to sound straight-laced and responsible.
But beneath all this is my conviction that underlying inflation is extremely benign. At an intuitive level, I’m convinced of this because huge shocks like all the supply chain disruptions during COVID or the spike in oil prices after Russia’s Ukraine invasion in 2022 didn’t translate into a material pick-up in underlying inflation, so it’s not obvious - to me anyway - why the latest spike in oil prices or AI are worth worrying about.
This is where yesterday’s big downside surprise for core CPI comes in. There’s lots of noise in every data release and yesterday was no exception. It’s also true that - with oil prices rising again - inflation may pick up again in the months ahead. But what’s clear regardless is that underlying inflation - once you separate out all the noise - is benign.
The chart above shows just how big yesterday’s downside surprise was. It plots month-over-month core inflation in 2023 (red), 2024 (blue), 2025 (purple) and 2026 (pink), along with the median reading in every month for data from 2000 to 2019 (black). I think the chart speaks for itself. The chart below complements this perspective by updating my inflation generalization indices. These show the combined weight of all items in the CPI with inflation above two percent based on month-over-month (black) and year-over-year (blue) inflation. There’s no sign inflation is becoming more broad-based.
The only reason the Dollar didn’t crater yesterday is because we’re back in a “hot” war with Iran. That’s pushing up oil prices and weighing on risk appetite, which are both things that tend to strengthen the Dollar. The chart below shows just how important this dynamic was in early March, when the Dollar (blue) rose almost one-for-one with oil (black). The reimposition of the US blockade on Iran means the Strait of Hormuz is going back to being shut down, which means oil prices are likely to keep going higher. That will buoy the Dollar in the short term, but - once things calm down - it’ll fall as markets price out hikes given benign underlying inflation. The bottom line for me is that Dollar weakness is still the right call beyond all the near-term noise.
The subtitle is the sharpest line: the dollar didn't freefall because we're back at war. That's two forces that should be pulling in opposite directions cancelling each other out. Benign underlying inflation says cut, war says hold. The net effect is paralysis, and paralysis is itself a policy choice that benefits nobody.
The performative hawkishness read on Warsh is right as far as the communication goes, but it underestimates the structural bind underneath. Three quarters of GDP growth is AI capital spending. Warsh can't hike without cracking the only engine in the economy. He can't cut without validating the capture thesis. And he can't stay silent forever because the market eventually forces a direction. The performative reading assumes he has a destination and is managing the journey. The alternative is that he genuinely has no idea where to go.
https://scenarica.substack.com/p/the-broken-compass
You commented earlier that the value of the euro should fall. When do you think that might happen and why? A post on that would be useful.