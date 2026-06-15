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In recent weeks - as the probability of a peace deal has risen - I’ve written a series of posts on how markets will trade once the war ends. Most importantly, the Dollar will fall sharply for two reasons. First, elevated risk aversion channeled safe haven flows to the US, which lifted the Dollar. Those flows will now reverse, which means the Dollar will fall. Second, markets will quickly revert to pricing cuts from the Fed, as oil prices fall and markets remember that underlying inflation is actually quite tame. That will drag the Dollar down as well.

The extent to which markets trade all this depends on how far and how fast oil prices fall. That’s a function of how durable yesterday’s agreement is. I have two thoughts on this. First, there’s already lots of people saying Iran will keep making trouble as it has all the leverage. That’s wrong. The US blockade was doing real damage to Iran. Both sides have an interest in ending this war permanently. That’s good and says oil prices should fall farther and faster. Second, Iran’s hardliners will no doubt try their hardest to sabotage this deal. We might get a bunch of rogue drones or rockets launched at oil tankers as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz normalizes. This means oil prices can’t fall all the way back to where they were before the war. Some risk premium has to stay priced. They key question is how big that risk premium must be. Overall, my sense is that Brent will trade in a $80-90 range for at least a few weeks.

The blue line in the chart above shows that the front-month futures price for Brent is down to around $84 per barrel from $87 on Friday. That’s down substantially from the highs in May, but is still around 20 percent above where it was on February 27, the day before attacks on Iran began. The key question is whether this 20 percent is too little, too much or just right. I’ll discuss this next.

I’ve used two frameworks to think about oil in recent months. The first calculated how much oil prices needed to rise using standard price elasticities of demand and was the basis for much of the discussion with Paul Krugman on his amazing podcast. The second compares the rise in oil prices now to what happened in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine and is shown in the chart above. Russia exports around seven million barrels per day, while the Strait of Hormuz - before the war - was about three times as much. Early on in the war, I used this framework to argue that oil prices didn’t need to rise to $150 or $200 because the rise in Brent was already well above three times what happened in 2022. As the chart shows, we’ve now fallen below 2022. In my mind, that suggests the risk premium is at the low end of where it should be. My bottom line is to resist the urge to chase oil prices lower. I think we’ll bounce around an $80-90 range for at least a few weeks. This thing is far from over.