Robin J Brooks

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Yorgos K's avatar
Yorgos K
11h

Not sure about Iran’s hardliners jeopardizing the deal. So far Israel is trying hard to do just that

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GG DAILY's avatar
GG DAILY
10h

Thanks for your thoughts! I also think we should approach this from the opposite angle right now. If the dollar was attractive during the conflict and capital flowed into it because it was extremely oversold at the start of the conflict, as well as due to capital inflows into the U.S. tech sector, then now that the conflict is over (?)—the primary reason for buying the dollar has been neutralized. Now all my attention will be focused on the Fed meeting and Warsh’s speech.

I really think he’ll rely on the potential resolution of the conflict to justify his dovish rhetoric, which will definitely weaken the dollar.

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