Robin J Brooks

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Kevin McKenna's avatar
Kevin McKenna
Mar 21

If Trump declares mission accomplished and things continue to blow up, it’s not over.

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
Mar 21

Good piece I thought but question please: should the money from the Big Beautiful Bill have been used to pay down US debt rather than be given to the upper earners and corporations? Was that an example of your “reckless fiscal policy”? Ian

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