The decade leading up to COVID saw inflation run below target in much of the G10, creating the illusion that interest rates would always be low, making ever rising levels of public debt look sustainable. Ultimate outgrowth of all this was Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), proponents of which - in the aftermath of the pandemic - argued for even bigger fiscal stimulus than was already taking place.

This delusion ran smack into the post-COVID inflation spike, which forced central banks across the G10 to hike aggressively, pushing up longer-term government bond yields pretty much everywhere. Japan - with its huge debt overhang - was first to run into serious trouble, with the Yen falling very sharply in early 2022 because very high public debt meant the Bank of Japan couldn’t match the hiking cycle in the rest of the G10. Next came Italy and Spain, who only avoided debt blow-ups over the summer of 2022 thanks to the ECB, which bought their government bonds and introduced a new tool (TPI) to cap yields when it thinks those are too high. Finally, there was the Gilt market blow-up in the UK in the fall of 2022. In short, supply side shocks - which in my opinion the post-COVID inflation surge mostly was - can be very dangerous to high-debt countries because interest rates rise. We’re in another such shock now.

The eight charts above all have the same format. The black line shows the central bank policy rate. The blue line shows where interest rate futures say this policy rate will be by the end of this year. The orange line shows the 10-year government bond yield, while the red line shows the 30-year government bond yield. Two points are worth noting. First, markets have swung very aggressively to price out any rate cuts in the US (top left chart) and are pricing hikes pretty much everywhere else. The speed with which this has happened is testament to how big this oil shock is. Second, while expectations of central bank easing were exerting downward pressure on long-term yields pretty much everywhere with the exception of Japan (top right chart), this will now go into reverse. Expectations of central bank tightening will be putting upward pressure on long-term yields, so we’re heading back in the direction of 2022 when so many countries experienced debt blow-ups.

The number of unknowns is huge. Trump could today declare “mission accomplished” and the spike in oil prices will gradually fade. It may also be true that most central banks choose to look through this shock, since it more obviously looks like a supply shock than COVID-era supply chain disruptions. In other words, interest futures may be too hawkish. But - either way - what’s happening now is a reminder that reckless fiscal policy leaves you vulnerable when unexpected shocks hit.