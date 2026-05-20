Robin J Brooks

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Anthony Lawrance's avatar
Anthony Lawrance
11h

Hey Robin, good timing on these posts. I just read a good Japan explainer by Elias Rutten which raised my alarm levels. You don't seem as worried about Japan, despite shaking your head at their policy blunders, because you say they have lots of assets they can sell. But what would this do to US treasuries? Are you worried about a wave of selloffs accelerating if Japan follows your advice and pulls the trigger on foreign asset sales?

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The Synthesis's avatar
The Synthesis
12h

The Hormuz catch-up explains this week, but there's a second anchor on long rates that won't resolve with a peace deal. Tech firms are committing tens of billions to AI infrastructure this year (Meta alone reportedly approaching fifty billion in capex), and that spending lands in the real economy as demand for energy, construction, and chips. If long-term yields were suppressed against both Hormuz and the largest corporate capex cycle in decades, the correction has further to run even in the optimistic scenario.

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