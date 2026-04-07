Robin J Brooks

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Claustrophilia's avatar
Claustrophilia
6h

Why ‘trade’ weighted? What is the economic logic behind that move? Cross-sectional comparisons of LT-govt bond yields adjusted by a BoP measure seems non-intuitive, even eccentric, to me. Why wouldn’t you simply weight the yields by each country’s net public debt-to-GDP or, better still, PSBR or Net Financing Needs as a percent of GDP? Wouldn’t that convey the notion of fiscal density and its cost more naturally? And wouldn’t this also partially—though only partially— solve the problem posed individual EA economies?

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Andy Duff's avatar
Andy Duff
9h

My apologies Robin,

Your data is very questionable around US and Europe, I am not buying this narrative at all.

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