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The war with Iran has been re-escalating for a few weeks and oil prices have risen. Yet their rise is more modest than back in March when hostilities first began. This post is about why that is and whether it makes sense. In my opinion, two things are going on. First, markets are always and everywhere about psychology. The fact that apocalyptic forecasts like $200 oil were so wrong a few months ago has made markets wary of any kind of bullish narrative. That’s dangerous because Brent is only $94. There’s more of a risk premium that needs to get priced at these levels in my opinion. Second, markets are taking legitimate comfort from the fact that supply chains were resilient in March and April, with many countries pivoting to find new oil supply quickly and efficiently. A related point is that the Houthi blockade of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait isn’t nearly as potent as some make it out to be. The Red Sea has two exits unlike the Persian Gulf. If the Houthis make trouble, it’ll take longer to ship oil, but supply from the Saudi port of Yanbu won’t go to zero. Between these two considerations, I think there’s room for oil prices to go somewhat higher. My near-term target is $100. On a longer horizon, I don’t think we go above $125, which was the peak we saw in March and April.

The chart above compares the rise in the front-month Brent futures price since July 6 (blue line), when Iran attacked several ships, with the rise after the start of hostilities on February 27 (black line). As of yesterday, Brent is up 31 percent from July 6 versus 43 percent on a similar time scale after February 27. As the chart below demonstrates, psychology is an important reason why markets aren’t panicking now. The black line is the front-month futures price for Brent. The colored lines are the futures curve at different points in time. The unmistakable lesson is that price spikes are short-lived and that the futures curve - during extreme events like war with Iran or the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 - is a more reliable predictor than most people think.

At the same time, there’s very little risk premium priced into oil at $94 per barrel. The chart below provides a way to think about this. It compares the rise in oil prices since the war with Iran began (black) with what happened after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 (blue). The recent rise in oil prices went some way to putting a risk premium back into oil, but there’s still plenty of room for Brent to go to $100 in the short term. The fact that apocalyptic forecasts like $200 oil were so badly off is making markets complacent now.