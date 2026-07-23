Robin J Brooks

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Frankie Cheechie's avatar
Frankie Cheechie
4h

No demand china not buying Iran s oil

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Philip S's avatar
Philip S
4h

This all seems correct to me - the market is rightly wary of being caught on the wrong side of another precipitous price drop. But there is an important added factor - the blatant market manipulation which the US regime has engaged in, more of less throughout.

No matter how cynical some of us may feel about his many utterances, posts from Trump that are designed to move the market down - whether for personal or strategic gain - have frequently worked.

Plenty of people got burned that way, and no-one wants to be on the wrong side of another Trump cave. The oil market has discovered the TACO trade.

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