Robin J Brooks

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Mister Jon's avatar
Mister Jon
6h

Obviously I know nothing but...

Is the Russian invasion of Ukraine comparable with the US-Israeli attack on Iran?

In the former istm that oil and, to a lesser extent, gas was not really removed from the market, just re-routed, with Russian exports going east rather than west.

In the latter, production in the gulf has been cut or stockpiled, admittedly with Saudi rerouted ~ 5m boepd through its pipeline to the Red Sea. Prices have been cushioned by large inventories that are being rapidly drawn down.

There is a lot of commentary that those stockpile drawdowns will really start impacting prices June through September at the same time as seasonal demand increases.

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John Howard's avatar
John Howard
2h

South Korea aside, someone somewhere must be consuming less oil. You have yet to give an account of how the new equilibrium is possible. Was there a surplus of oil before the war that's painlessly disappeared now? Are oil producers elsewhere pumping more? Reserves? Substitution? Questions abound.

Lastly, why is Trump desperate to open the Strait without accomplishing any of his goals vis-a-vis Iran?

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