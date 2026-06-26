Robin J Brooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fernan Arroyo Lozano's avatar
Fernan Arroyo Lozano
3h

el dolar no iba a ser devaluado según usted ?

Reply
Share
Simha Makaran's avatar
Simha Makaran
4h

Could a mid-summer breeze be a portender of global climate change?

While I certainly wish it would be otherwise, the dollar’s fundamentals are still on a poor trajectory.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin J Brooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture