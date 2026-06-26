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The debasement trade got going on August 22 of last year. That was when then Chair Powell gave the official signal for a Fed easing cycle, even though - by any standard - inflation was substantially above target. What followed was a flight to safety into gold, silver and other precious metals. The currencies and bonds of low debt countries like Sweden and Switzerland also got bid up, a good indication that the underlying driver of the debasement trade is growing concern in markets that governments will try to inflate their way out of unsustainable debt overhangs.

At the peak of the debasement trade towards the end of January of this year, gold was up over 60 percent from Chair Powell’s speech on August 22. I’m broadly sympathetic to the debasement trade because I share the view that fiscal policy in much of the G10 is out of control. But this 60 percent rise for gold - silver was up around 200 percent in the same period - was nuts. Something that began with warranted concern over fiscal policy had become a speculative bubble.

That bubble has now corrected. Gold has fallen precipitously and is now up only 21 percent since Powell’s keynote at Jackson Hole (silver is up only 52 percent). This post reviews why gold has fallen so sharply in recent months. There’s three reasons. First, the massive scale of last year’s rally sucked in lots of retail investors, who’re a lot more skittish than the previous buyer base. As a result, gold has begun trading like a high-beta asset, falling whenever the Iran war escalated. Second, markets have convinced themselves that the Fed is shifting in a hawkish direction under Warsh. That means rising real interest rates, which traditionally weigh on gold. This is what explains the fall in gold over the past week. Third, any reserve manager will have been looking at price action in recent months, wondering what’s up with gold’s safe haven status. My best guess is that reserve managers are turning more cautious, while they’re turning more positive on the Dollar, which has been much more of a safe haven than gold.

Gold is now a high-beta asset: the blue line in the chart above is the gold price, plotted on the right axis, while the black line is the S&P 500, plotted on the left. The chart shows that - when it mattered back in March - gold didn’t provide the kind of protection a safe haven is supposed to provide. It fell along with the S&P 500. This is a new phenomenon for gold and is because the success of last year’s debasement trade attracted so many new buyers who - it turns out - are way more skittish than the previous set of holders. As I noted in a recent post, there’s no sign this positioning overhang has been run down. We’re stuck with gold as a high-beta asset for the foreseeable future.

A more hawkish Fed under Warsh: the fall in gold over the past week is about something different. Markets have convinced themselves the Fed under Warsh will be more hawkish, which - as the black line in the chart above shows - is driving up real interest rates. Real rates are inversely correlated with gold, so there’s nothing surprising about the fall in gold prices since last week’s FOMC.

Reserve managers are turning more cautious: reserve managers all over the place will have been watching price action in recent months and will be - legitimately - asking if the safe haven status of gold has been damaged. In contrast, as the chart above shows, the Dollar is emerging from the Iran war smelling like roses. My guess is that reserve managers will be turning more cautious on gold, in contrast to the US Dollar where they’re justifiably turning more positive.

In the big scheme of things, the debasement trade will kick back into gear because fiscal policy remains out of control. But we’ll have to come out the other side from the current hawkish Fed scare and we’ll also need more washouts for gold to stop trading like bitcoin. Gold still has a long way to go before it’s back to its old self again.