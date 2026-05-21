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Some of my most widely read posts are about the startling fact that Mexico’s GDP has been stagnant for over a decade now. If you look at real GDP per capita, this has risen a cumulative 1.6 percent in the ten years from 2015 to 2025. This means annual growth averaged 0.16 percent over this period, which is nothing. In the same period, real per capita GDP for the US rose 20 percent, annualizing to 1.8 percent on average. What’s so nuts about this is that it flies in the face of basic growth theory. Mexico is poorer, so it should grow faster and converge towards the US. The opposite is true. Mexico is falling further and further behind. The gap to the US is growing every year.

The remarkable thing is that the same is true for Canada. If you look at per capita GDP - important because immigration tends to flatter outright GDP - things look almost as bad as Mexico. Per capita real GDP is up only four percent cumulatively in the 10 years from 2015 to 2025, which is barely better than Mexico and far below what the US has been delivering. The truth is that - outside of the US - North America is in a growth crisis. It’s worth thinking about why that is and what needs to change.

The chart above shows real GDP per capita in Canada (red line), the US (black line) and Mexico (blue line). There’s obviously big level differences across countries, which aren’t my focus here, so I’ve normalized each series to be 100 in 2007, the year before the global financial crisis. The dotted lines in each case are what real GDP per capita would have been if the pre-pandemic pace of growth had held up. This pre-pandemic pace of growth is the average annual growth rate in the 2015 to 2019 period.

Several things stand out. First, it’s clear that Mexico’s growth stagnation is extreme. In fact, it’s so severe that the pre-pandemic growth trend is basically flat, as the blue dotted line shows. Second, Canada isn’t all that much better. The level of per capita real GDP in 2025 is barely above where it was in 2019 or 2018. Canada is struggling with the same stagnation phenomenon as Mexico. Third, the US is clearly on another level when it comes to growth. And since I’m looking at per capita GDP, this isn’t about immigration. There’s genuinely more growth, and the US is the exception in North America, not the norm.

The million Dollar question - of course - is why Canada and Mexico are stagnating. I’ve laid out my theory for Mexico, where in my opinion an entrenched elite makes policy to enrich itself at the expense of the broader population. The same isn’t true with respect to Canada, but my gut is that some basic mistakes in policy making are the same - most obviously that monetary policy is chronically too tight, preventing a depreciation of the currency that’s needed as the US grows more protectionist. I’ll elaborate on this in coming posts.