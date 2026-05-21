Robin J Brooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eduardo Joffroy G's avatar
Eduardo Joffroy G
11m

Please follow @thenorthamerican77 for everything North America.

You are right, Mexico is not growing because the system is designed to make the government the central player in value generation and they are actually not good at it.

Mexico needs to change its system so that the people are the central value generator.

That's when we will see Mexico become a powerhouse.

Reply
Share
Todd Phillips's avatar
Todd Phillips
7hEdited

Mexico’s GDP per capita may not have risen over the last decade, but look what has happened. I’ve lived in Mexico for eight years. When I got there at minimum wage was 97 pesos a day. Now it’s 350. As of two years ago, there are pensions for everyone. Scholarships for all students. A form of healthcare for everyone. A retirement system that all workers are now involved in with a bank account that your employer pays into for life. I have poor Mexican friends who may not have a peso in their pocket, but who are proud of their 10,000 peso afore accounts. 30% to 40% of workers live on minimum wage. So in the last 10 years, they have three times as much money though prices have almost doubled. It seems to me that at least in Mexico some the money is going in the right direction because they finally broke out of the two party political system. Progressive policy changes have made a big difference in Mexico, even if the overall economy hasn’t changed much.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin J Brooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture