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I don’t think we should have gone to war with Iran, but we’re in it now and I think it’s important to end this conflict on our terms. That means weakening Iran’s economy to such an extent that it resumes negotiations in good faith, which - in my view - can’t be said of its negotiating position so far. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the West faced a similar situation. Russia - like Iran - is a major oil exporter. At the time, the consensus was that a blockade would spike oil prices so much that it’d drive the world into deep recession. As a result, the US and its allies imposed the G7 price cap, which sought to set an administered price high enough to keep Russia exporting its oil but low enough to weaken its economy. This sounded great in theory, but it just didn’t work in the real world. The cap was too complicated, giving Western companies endless opportunities to lobby governments and undercut it. The result is that Russia - more than four years after the invasion - is still murdering people in Ukraine. In policy, if something isn’t working, it’s important to change things up and try something new. The blockade does that and the Trump administration deserves credit for adopting it.

The chart above shows the basic problem with the G7 price cap. Russia exports roughly half its seaborne oil out of ports in the Baltic. Right after the invasion, much of this was done on Western-owned oil tankers, many of which were owned by Greece’s shipping companies (blue bars). This gave the West the means to enforce the G7 price cap, which relied on Western insurers certifying that Russia was being paid no more than the cap. However, this quickly fell apart because Russia started buying up lots of oil tankers for its shadow fleet (gray bars). This fleet now makes up over two-thirds of all the oil Russia exports out of its Baltic ports, allowing it to circumvent the G7 price cap to a very substantial degree.

Where did all the shadow fleet oil tankers come from? As Ben Harris and I have documented, about half of them were sold to Russia by Western ship owners. As the chart above shows, many of these are Greek, so the large number of Greek ships that transported Russian oil before the invasion essentially migrated into Russian hands. I’ve written extensively on how this happened and why, but the only thing that really matters is that it fatally undercut the G7 price cap, which in my view is too complex and gives Western firms too many opportunities to undercut it. The lesson I take from this is that economic warfare can’t be subtle. It has to involve blunt force trauma. The blockade of Iran is I think the right evolution.

The problem with blunt force trauma is that it can have significant blowback. In this case, that’s the potential for global oil prices to spike catastrophically. The chart above shows Dated Brent (blue line) and the May (orange), June (black) and July (pink) Brent futures. The July futures price is now up 80 percent from the start of the year, which in my opinion goes a long way towards pricing the severe supply disruption out of the Persian Gulf.

The chart above shows my estimates for how much oil prices should rise for different scenarios of supply disruption and assumptions for the price elasticity of demand. My base case is that half of oil exports out of the Persian Gulf are encumbered, so we’re running at 10 mb/d instead of 20 mb/d. A reasonable midpoint for the price elasticity is 0.15. This says Brent should rise 67 percent. If - on top of this - the blockade takes Iran’s 2 mb/d off the market (the 10 mb/d includes Iran’s oil exports), this puts the rise in oil prices at 80 percent. That’s pretty much what we’re pricing, so the case for MUCH higher oil prices from here is far from obvious.

My view - given the experience with Russia - is that a different approach was needed on Iran and that the blockade is the right kind of pivot. If I’m right that much of the supply disruption is priced, upside to oil prices from here should be modest, which further helps the case in favor of the blockade. The ultimate sign of success will be for negotiations to resume and for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen. My hope is that we’ll see this by the end of May as Iran comes under increasing economic pressure.