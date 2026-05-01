Robin J Brooks

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R H's avatar
R H
6h

When you stop two parties from making a trade they would otherwise have voluntarily made, you hurt both of them. Don't just focus on Iran; who are the counterparties? Do we want to attack them too?

Back in 1917, Germany was trying to blockade England. They sank neutral ships, including the *Lusitania*. That became the casus belli for the US to declare war on Germany. Blockades are not just trade leverage.

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Les Adventures de Tintin's avatar
Les Adventures de Tintin
6h

Why is it important the war ends on our terms? I don’t follow that. It was foolish, ill judged and unnecessary to start this war. Sanctions and blockades don’t work on governments that don’t care about their own populations. They can be sacrificed in the name of the elite and their ideology. The truth is Iran have won this war and they know it. Trump is accountable to consumers paying for gasoline and that will mean he will fold first.

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