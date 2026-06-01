Robin J Brooks

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Bernhard K. Kopp's avatar
Bernhard K. Kopp
6h

Undoubtedly the " immigration controversies " have become the single most important driver for the political survival of the AfD since about 2016 and the parliamentary elections in 2017. The philosophical, cultural, legal and economic and social controversies are, with rising intensity, more than 25 years old, and some even older. As in several other European countries, the voter dissatisfaction with the legacy parties and the functioning of the parliamentary system and coalition governments has many different reasons. Even a ChatGPT summary states: " No single factor explains all AfD voters. Research generally finds that AfD supporters are a diverse group. Some are primarily motivated by immigration concerns, others by economic frustrations, distrust of established parties, cultural issues, or a combination of these factors. ". In 2017, the AfD gained some 12% of the votes, in 2026 the polls show some 27-29% support. The dynamic is not due to " immigration ".

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smileypete's avatar
smileypete
7h

It's mass immigration that's the problem, facilitated by the political elites over the last 20 to 30 years

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