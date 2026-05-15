Robin J Brooks

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
6h

By the way I've an embarrassing admission to make Robin. I don't have whats app - complicated domestic scene. So I couldn't read your whats app pieces a few days back, in case any were aimed at anything I had written. Ian

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
6h

Lets try and think aloud about this. The low value RMB is presumably aimed to keep exports cheap and imports expensive. So trying to maximize foreign earnings of China and employment in China.

But its hurting other potential exporters, especially the 1400 million people of India. if they exported more then could afford to buy more from China - but would they?

but financially isn't this the same argument you were making about Japan's central bank?

I'm inclined to think the regime is frightened by urban unemployment. Just because you're a communist government is no reason not to be scared of the working class rioting now is it? Ian

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