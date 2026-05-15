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Back in August 2015, I was on vacation in Jackson Hole with my family. We spent the days hiking and being massively afraid of any kind of bear encounter, though we never ran into one. Halfway through this vacation, China devalued its currency - the RMB - against the Dollar and my vacation came to a screeching halt. I spent the rest of that holiday on conference calls with Goldman traders and clients, trying to help them make sense of what was happening.

Up until that point, the RMB had been in what was essentially a peg against the Dollar. That became a huge problem because the Dollar was rising like crazy at the time, which - because of the peg - dragged the RMB up with it. There’s two reasons why that devaluation was so significant. First, it signaled recognition in Beijing that the peg made no sense and needed to be ditched. Second, the devaluation sparked fear that more was to come, causing big capital flight out of emerging markets (EM). All this ended up being a flash in the pan however. After a few years of greater flexibility, the RMB is back to being a de facto peg and I’ve grown very doubtful Beijing will ever allow it to rise meaningfully to reduce the chronic undervaluation. China is stuck in a mercantilist growth model. The undervalued RMB is just a symptom of this.

The black line in the chart above shows - on the right axis in inverted scale - the bilateral exchange rate of the RMB versus the Dollar. When this line goes up, the RMB is strengthening against the Dollar. The blue line is the trade-weighted RMB and is what really matters. If China genuinely wanted to do the world a favor, it would allow the trade-weighted RMB to rise above its historical range, eliminating the large undervaluation that exists. That’s clearly not happening. In fact, following a period of greater exchange rate volatility after the devaluation in 2015 (vertical red line), the RMB is back to being a de facto Dollar peg.

For China, the return to a Dollar peg - after the brief foray into exchange rate flexibility in 2015 - is unambiguously bad. That’s because the peg ties the trade-weighted RMB to the Dollar. The blue line in the chart above shows that the trade-weighted RMB continues to move closely with the Dollar (black line) in the grand scheme of things. If USD falls sharply once the war ends, which is my expectation, the trade-weighted RMB will fall along with it and this is the last thing China needs. Of course, the RMB does fluctuate a bit, but it’s been mostly stuck in the same range for the past five years, in the face of a massive tariff shock (when it should have fallen a lot) and roll-back of those tariffs (when it should have risen). The RMB remains the world’s most manipulated currency.

In the end, China is as mercantilist as ever. Domestic sources of growth don’t exist, so it’s all about exports. The only way to keep this growth model going is to prevent the RMB from rising. China uses its state banks to do hidden intervention to keep the RMB artificially weak. The rest of the world - and increasingly EM - pay the price.