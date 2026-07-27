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For reasons I find totally baffling, markets keep trying to price a hawkish Fed. As of Friday, they put a 40 percent probability on a 25 basis point hike for this Wednesday. That’s nuts because core CPI inflation for June was extremely well behaved, which is in line with my basic intuition that there’s no overheating and that - if anything - it’s deflation we need to worry about as AI eliminates lots of white-collar services jobs.

I don’t believe - even for a second - that Kevin Warsh will fall into the trap of hiking. This would be a huge mistake because it would wildly inflame the narrative some are pushing that the Fed is making a hawkish shift in its reaction function under Warsh. With inflation benign, a hike would cause markets to go crazy with this narrative and they’d price more and more hikes, backing the Fed into a corner. Better to steer clear of such a disaster and I’m confident Warsh has the wherewithal to do that. In fact, it’s my view the Fed won’t hike at all in 2026 or 2027 - because inflation is well behaved - and that’s why I remain a Dollar bear.

The chart above shows what markets price for coming meetings. The black line is the current level of the policy rate. The orange line is what markets price for this week’s meeting. This currently stands around ten basis point above where the policy rate is, which means markets put a 40 percent probability on a 25 basis point hike. The gray line is what markets price cumulatively through September - 28 basis points, so a bit more than one full hike - and the blue line shows that markets price 45 basis points, i.e. almost two full 25 basis point hikes, through the end of the year.

The chart above shows the evolution of month-over-month core CPI inflation from 2023 to 2026. The pink line is what’s been happening this year and highlights what a freakishly-low reading the June inflation print was. It would be beyond weird to hike after such a print and - given how much markets are chomping at the bit to price a hawkish Fed - we’d end up pricing three hikes for this year in no time. Warsh is an astute policy maker and tactician. He won’t step on this particular landmine.

Leaving tactics aside, there’s no merit to hiking on fundamental grounds, as I laid out in a post and live stream a few weeks ago. Inflation isn’t becoming more broad-based, survey-based inflation expectations and break-even inflation are well-anchored and - most importantly - the conceptual case for hiking to bring down inflation in the face of an oil shock is weak because the Philipps curve is so flat. The only puzzle, really, is why markets price ten basis points in hikes for this week. That makes no sense.