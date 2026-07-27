Robin J Brooks

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Nagasaka10
4m

“my basic intuition that there’s no overheating and that - if anything - it’s deflation we need to worry about as AI eliminates lots of white-collar services jobs.”

Your institution will be correct?

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Nagasaka10
40m

Both currencies are weakening — the dollar against its own history, the yen against the dollar specifically. Different denominators, same direction of travel.

Turns out “safe haven” is a relative term these days. Everyone’s currency is having a bit of a wobble — some are just wobbling faster than others.

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