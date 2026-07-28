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My favorite posts - and the ones that are easiest to write - are in response to questions from my paying subscribers. Today is such a post. Christany suggested I take a look at the spike in natural gas prices and what it means for the EUR/$ exchange rate. This is an excellent question. After all, natural gas prices spiked in 2022, which caused EUR/$ to fall below parity, the first time this had happened since 2002. Based on what I think we learned in 2022, the current rise in natural gas prices - as dramatic as it appears - is still too small to make a meaningful difference for EUR/$.

The black line in the chart above shows the front-month futures price for the benchmark natural gas price in Europe, abbreviated TTF after the Title Transfer Facility in the Netherlands, a virtual trading hub that’s Europe’s benchmark gas market. The blue line shows the front-month futures price for Brent, which dropped sharply yesterday on hopes the US and Iran will resume negotiations. Even though the fall in Brent dragged the TTF price down a bit, what’s striking is that TTF is still near its high in March - right after the war began - while Brent is quite a bit lower. It’s natural therefore to wonder what the TTF spike means for EUR/$.

Here’s the thing. As unnerving as the current rise in TTF prices might be, it’s nothing compared to the spike in 2022, as the chart above shows. That’s important because the single currency only just managed to go below parity in 2022 even with such a massive spike. The chart below is the same as the one above, except that it now plots EUR/$ on the right axis in an inverted scale, which means that the Euro weakens when the black line goes up. The point of the chart is that the sensitivity of the Euro to TTF prices is low. It took a huge spike in TTF prices to get EUR/$ just a little bit below parity. That means the hurdle is very high for TTF prices to have a meaningful impact. In my view the current spike just doesn’t rise to the occasion.

The chart below quantifies this. The blue line is EUR/$. The black line is the fitted value you get when you regress the single currency (versus the Dollar) on the two-year rate differential, the front month futures price for Brent and TTF as well as the VIX to control for fluctuations in global risk appetite. The gray shaded area around the black fitted value is a two standard deviation confidence interval. A statistically significant gap between EUR/$ and its fitted value would need to see the former lie outside of this confidence band. It’s clear that’s not remotely the case. I see this as more evidence that this year’s rise in TTF prices just isn’t yet big enough to matter.

The lesson from 2022 is - I think - that the beta of EUR/$ to TTF is very low, so it takes a massive spike in natural gas prices to move the needle. I don’t think that’s where we are, even if this year’s rise in TTF prices looks unnerving.