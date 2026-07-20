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Right after the war between the US and Iran got started - on March 1 - I put out a post laying out what I thought the implications for markets would be. My post looked back to 2022, when oil prices rose sharply in the months after Russia invaded Ukraine. This weighed on the currencies of energy importers like Turkey and South Africa, while it boosted those of oil exporters like Brazil and Colombia.

Almost five months later, this post looks at how things have turned out. I compare price action in the world’s key currencies, precious metals, in the S&P 500 and in oil. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine (on Feb. 24, 2022) and hostilities between the US and Iran (Feb. 28, 2026) began within days of each other in the calendar year, I look at how these various assets have performed to mid-July in both cases. It’s crazy how many parallels there are. In currency space, the biggest outperformer versus the Dollar is the Colombian Peso, which was also true in 2022. In non-currency space, the S&P 500 is outperforming most currencies (against the Dollar), precious metals as well as bitcoin. With regard to precious metals, their weakness in recent months is nothing new. They were similarly weak - on a comparable timescale - in 2022.

The horizontal axis in the scatter plot above shows the percent change between Feb. 23 and July 15, 2022, for currencies (a positive sign means they’re going up against the Dollar), for precious metals, the S&P 500 and for the front-month Brent futures price. The vertical axis does the same thing for the period Feb. 27 to Jul. 17, 2026. These two periods aren’t exactly the same number of days. The 2022 window is two days longer than the 2026 window. I’m not going to bother adjusting for that. We’re talking about 142 versus 140 days, respectively, and I’m interested in broad parallels or differences.

There’s three big things that stand out comparing price action in 2022 and 2026:

The Colombian Peso is the big outperformer: by July 2022, the Dollar was in a huge upswing, pushing all currencies down against the greenback. However, the Colombian Peso outperformed everyone else at the time and the same is true in 2026. Other notable outperformers are the Chinese Yuan, the Brazilian Real and the British Pound.

The S&P 500 is the biggest non-currency outperformer: the US stock market is once again outperforming all currencies except for the Colombian Peso as well as all precious metals and bitcoin. There’s a lesson here. The US is sufficiently big and geographically isolated that it rides out shocks like Ukraine or Iran. The AI boom makes things look better this time around in absolute terms, but US outperformance is a constant.

Precious metals underperform no matter what: I’d been operating on the assumption that the popularity of last year’s debasement trade sucked in lots of retail money, which has made gold and other precious metals more pro-cyclical, explaining their bad performance recently. It turns out that’s wrong. Performance in 2022 - on a similar timescale - is almost just as bad as now.

Of course, this shock is far from over and we’re currently in a re-escalation of the conflict. My near-term expectation for Brent is that we go back to $100 in short order. While it’s true that inventories have been drawn down, I don’t think this will see us go above the highs for oil - around $125 - from earlier this year as I explain in this post.