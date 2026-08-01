Is the Fed losing credibility?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.2332Is the Fed losing credibility?A recording from Robin J Brooks's live videoRobin J BrooksAug 01, 20262332ShareTranscriptGet more from Robin J Brooks in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksRobin J BrooksSubscribeAuthorsRobin J BrooksRecent PostsUpdate on oil prices, the blockade and the Canadian DollarJul 26 • Robin J BrooksShadow government bond yields in the G10Jul 25 • Robin J BrooksHow Greece continually undermines Russia sanctionsJul 19 • Robin J BrooksDebunking Misinformation from the Oil BullsJul 18 • Robin J BrooksShould the Fed hike interest rates?Jul 11 • Robin J BrooksCan the Fed shrink its balance sheet?Jul 4 • Robin J BrooksMarket gossip about the Fed under WarshJun 27 • Robin J Brooks