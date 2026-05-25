Robin J Brooks

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Tomo Nakamaru's avatar
Tomo Nakamaru
10h

I have been one of your fans about markets, Japan's markets in particular. I am not, however, sure about your latest arguments. It seems to me that international finanial markets have been so spoiled by the Trump's massive insider daytradings. Are you in favor of the president's unprecedentaly harmful moral hazard and destroying not only the US capital markets but also the internatinal financial markets as a whole? Tomo Nakamaru Ex-World Bank economist

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Thethetho's avatar
Thethetho
10h

Bald head

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