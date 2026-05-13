Robin J Brooks

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
7h

The filtering methodology is rigorous but the question it answers is narrower than the question most investors are asking right now.

Stripping out OER, healthcare, and transportation removes the three categories where inflation is accelerating fastest. OER is a third of CPI. Transportation captures the Hormuz energy pass-through. Healthcare captures the insurance premium increases driving consumer distress. The remaining core services measure probaly does reflect stable underlying price pressure. But stable inflation in the components you kept and accelerating inflation in the components you removed produces a headline number that consumers and the Fed both have to respond to regardless of whats driving it.

The AI deflation thesis is the longer-term argument worth engaging with separately. If white-collar automation genuinley compresses wages over the next 3-5 years that is structurally deflationary. But the timing mismatch matters. Hormuz-driven energy inflation is hitting the economy now. AI-driven wage deflation is a 2028-2030 phenomenon at the earliest. The Fed has to set policy for the inflation thats arriving this quarter, not the deflation that might arrive in three years.

The honest synthesis is probaly that underlying inflation is stable AND headline inflation is accelerating AND both things are true simultaneously because theyre measuring different layers of the same economy. The question for positioning is which layer the Fed responds to, and historically the answer is headline.

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Milos Nestorovic's avatar
Milos Nestorovic
2h

Simple and Realistic must above two percent inflation now and possible later..The Control, Controlled Inflation is a Key, Crucial now complete.

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