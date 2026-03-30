Robin J Brooks

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
8d

But how can you be so sure that devaluation of the Turkish Lira is a bad thing overall? It decimates saving sure, but helps wipe out debts, and make exports cheaper and imports more expensive.

What all this instability does do is hurt business planning, and that perhaps is the biggest minus. But by how much?

Need much more information I submit to come to easy conclusions, though I agree with you that Erdogan is the problem. Ian

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Ivo Wildenberg's avatar
Ivo Wildenberg
8d

Great job, Robin!

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