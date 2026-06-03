Robin J Brooks

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John Durkin
7h

The argument proposed by Robin seems intuitive. As I understand it the BOJ is buying JGBs in mass, thus keeping rates low but flooding the market with currency thus weakening JPY. Simultaneously, the MOF is issuing JGBs and buying JPY. Complete lunacy but totally consistent with my experience with the tatewari nature of the GOJ. The Japan as hedge fund concept is fun to think about but can’t image the conservative bureaucracy would let this happen except through sheer incompetence which I think they are not. The root cause is the obvious: too much debt and that is a political problem. And it’s getting worse not better.

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Tomo Nakamaru's avatar
Tomo Nakamaru
10h

Mr. Robin Brooks,

I fully agree to your views.

The attached below is my Monthly just uploaded to my Ameblo.

I hope it will be of your help.

Thank you very much for your interest in Japan problems.

Tomo Nakamaru

Former World Bank Economist

🌐 June 2026 Global Markets Monthly

A Turning Point in U.S.–Japan Monetary Policies: The End of High-Pressure Economics and the Rise of “Loss of Control Risk”

1. Two Realities Emerging in June Markets

Global markets have entered a decisive turning point.

Last night, U.S. financial markets reacted with a classic hawkish shock:

U.S. long-term yields rose again

Equities declined

The dollar strengthened, pushing USD/JPY into the 160-165 range

These moves were driven by:

Strong May ADP employment data

A hotter ISM services inflation component

The Fed’s Beige Book highlighting resilient demand and labor markets

The Walsh-led Federal Reserve’s clear commitment to price stability above all else

Meanwhile in Japan:

Governor Ueda’s Kisaragi-kai speech signaled a shift toward rate hikes

Yet the yen continued to weaken past 160

WTI crude resumed its rise, amplifying Middle East risk

The gap between policy intentions and market realities has widened sharply.

2. United States: The Walsh Fed Signals Serious Inflation Control

From the outset, Chair Kevin Walsh has made it clear that inflation control is the Fed’s top priority.

Market reactions now reflect a renewed understanding:

The Fed is not in a hurry to cut rates — and may even keep the door open to further tightening.

The U.S. economy still retains buffers that make a soft landing possible:

Strong labor market

Healthy household balance sheets

Solid corporate earnings

Deep and resilient financial markets

A policy rate already high enough to anchor expectations

3. Japan: Ueda’s “Too-Late Normalization” and Its Dangers

In his June 3 speech, Governor Ueda stated:

“Real interest rates remain extremely low as underlying inflation approaches 2%.” “If upside inflation risks rise, the Bank must discuss the need for rate hikes.”

This effectively signals a June rate hike.

But the problem is simple:

Japan is tightening far too late.

Three risks from a delayed and small rate hike:

Yen carry unwinding → sudden yen rebound → equity sell-off

Fragile JGB market → nonlinear jump in long-term yields

Regional banks & insurers → unrealized losses → credit tightening

A rate hike may fail to curb inflation — yet still trigger asset price instability.

4. Yen at 160: A Structural Loss of Confidence

The yen’s slide past 160 is not merely about rate differentials.

It reflects a deeper market judgment:

“The BOJ cannot control inflation.”

As argued in my May Monthly Report: With deeply negative real interest rates, inflation becomes unanchored.

This creates a self-reinforcing cycle:

Yen depreciation → higher inflation → lower real rates → further yen selling

A classic arbitrage loop.

5. Sanae-nomics and the Failure of High-Pressure Economics

Sanae-nomics — essentially a “double-down” version of Abenomics — relied on:

Fiscal expansion

Yen depreciation

Equity market prioritization

Prolonged monetary easing

But this high-pressure approach eliminated Japan’s policy flexibility.

The consequences:

JGB market remains dependent on the BOJ

Financial institutions cannot withstand higher rates

Yen depreciation fuels imported inflation

Real wages stagnate

Consumption weakens

Equity prices rise only because of the weak yen

A stagflationary bubble has formed.

6. The Shadow of a Third Oil Shock

WTI crude is rising again. U.S.–Iran negotiations under the Trump administration remain uncertain. Middle East risk is intensifying.

Ueda himself warned:

“Higher oil prices can easily spill over into core inflation.”

Japan — with its extreme dependence on imported energy — is among the most vulnerable economies.

7. Conclusion: Japan Stands at the Edge of “Loss of Control Risk”

Under the Walsh Fed, the U.S. is restoring policy credibility and preserving room for maneuver.

Japan, by contrast, faces:

A delayed rate hike cycle

A distorted bond market

Fragile financial institutions

Yen-dependent equity valuations

Persistently negative real interest rates

Japan is now entering a phase where:

Raising rates is dangerous. Not raising rates is also dangerous.

This is the hallmark of a country that has lost policy freedom — and is approaching a genuine loss of control risk.

The June BOJ meeting will be a decisive turning point for Japan’s economic trajectory.

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