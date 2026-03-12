Robin J Brooks

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Andrei Braghiș's avatar
Andrei Braghiș
Mar 12

I’m curious, where do you source the price of Urals from?

If the Russian oil is under international sanctions, ongoing shadow deals are bound to be secretive. So, where do you get the prices from and how do you ensure they are accurate?

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Paul Breen's avatar
Paul Breen
Mar 12

Isn’t it interesting that Trump cuts EV wind solar etc in 2025 and then starts a war in 2026? I am sure he did it for Putin but what about MBS Qatar shell Exxon chevron won’t they gain a lot from this war? Isn’t it pretty obvious why he started the war?

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