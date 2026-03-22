Robin J Brooks

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Kim Rampling
Mar 22

It's Sunday, so no time for a rewrite, apologies! Here is a note I sent to local family office after reading this post "This in turn supports my view that, until now, Trump has backed off (I am over the TACO expression!) each time the markets have forced him to do so: bonds after April 2025, and as he says here, January 2026 over Greenland. Trump knows this and I believe is now 'playing' the markets on Truth Social. Each time oil spikes he starts frantically signing 'it's over' or 'we're' done. Once prices subside, then he ups the rhetoric again, all the while continuing send more US military assets to the Gulf. The pivot point appears to be the $100 Brent crude price. Robin's work here on option volatility bears this out "there’s now mounting signs of stress, with oil prices embedding a much bigger risk premium than in 2022". He goes on to conclude "Any escalation that sparks another spike in oil prices may be extremely destabilizing to markets." I agree, only I think Trumps thinks he has found a way to 'fool' the markets, whereas in fact the options issue is the markets telling him to watch out: they know, and will bite his a*@e soon. Next week will be interesting!

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Pixq
Mar 22

Great short informative posts, thanks! :) It runs nicely along Krugman’s posts on this subject.

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