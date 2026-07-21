Robin J Brooks

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Nagasaka10's avatar
Nagasaka10
2h

I now completely understand why interventions or capital repatriation by the GPIF are utterly incapable of stabilising the yen. It makes total sense to me.

Thank you very much for precious explanation.

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Cameron Shaw's avatar
Cameron Shaw
2hEdited

Nice read Robin. Isn't a big factor that the BOJ has been purposefully behind the curve with their rate hikes due to scar tissue of decades of no inflation? There is a credible thesis that the BOJ could play catch up and hike more aggressively than the market expects with; inflation persisting, evidence the economy can handle higher rates (albeit slightly higher), and acknowledgement weaker JPY is hurting households. These are just a few factors but thoughts on the potential of a more hawkish BOJ?

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