Robin J Brooks

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Defy the Odds
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Warsh does not have an easy job. This hawkish stance is understandable for 3 reasons: 1) the market thinks he is Trump's guy. So he had to build up credibility. He could do it cheap because oil prices went down already, 2) we still have 3% core inflation and communication a dovish stance with the Fed track record would be a mistake, 3) he has to manage the long end and he did that nicely.

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