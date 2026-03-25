Robin J Brooks

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Sooraj
Mar 25

I think it’s because (1) get out of profitable positions for liquidity and (2) something to do with the dollar rising and the dollar being more safe haven since war began

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Stephen Wolfe - 10 Things News's avatar
Stephen Wolfe - 10 Things News
Mar 25

I like all your arguments and they can all be contributing factors - there has also been a spike in fund inflows into money market funds - a flight from everything into cash.

The most likely outcome is that, when things do eventually settle down in the Persian Gulf, funds will flow back out of cash and back into precious metals

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