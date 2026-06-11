Robin J Brooks

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Michael Spencer's avatar
Michael Spencer
12h

I tend to agree, Robin. The issue is the new Fed chair and what that means for markets .. along with other currencies being far from reliable and over positioned.. such as AUD, and the JPY.. which we both agree .. is structurally unsound. There is also the persistent USD demand from US tech .. or for US tech. Once Warsh is in, and confirms he is dovish … the USD will weaken.

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D Stone's avatar
D Stone
31m

Please post your May US inflation generalization chart.

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