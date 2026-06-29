Robin J Brooks

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Damián Di Virgilio's avatar
Damián Di Virgilio
4h

There’s a view on the market that we might not have 2 rate hikes but at least one (which is what the market is pricing right now) given the increase in prices of the chips and that the focus on inflation is now on this and no longer in oil prices. What’s you view on this? I pretty much agree with you on the thesis that the fed wont hike.

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Noel Keith's avatar
Noel Keith
5hEdited

You mean the regime that keeps declaring a fake victory to manipulate markets on Mondays while the strait remains closed except for IRGC and Chinese traffic? This was supposed to be a few weeks and we’re three months in without an agreement in sight. This is a spectacular blunder.

Anyway, IMO this chart is not so much dollar strength as its Euro and Asian weakness in the global energy supply crisis.

This is also allowing China to experiment with ways to avoid the dollar in trade, especially with BRICS; though my concern about that is more mid and long term.

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