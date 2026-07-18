Robin J Brooks

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
6h

I agree with you about much make-believe, and I think its about anxiety about our urban world. The largest population countries, e.g. India, China, the US etc are extremely inter-dependant, and we're all still so dependant on burning oil. Energy independence via renewables could help to reduce anxiety. How about that possibility? Ian

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Ronan Poupon's avatar
Ronan Poupon
6h

Interesting perspective. Thank you. Where I differ from your view would be on refined products which show a different picture. Prices stay high and show stress from capacity tightness. Another point of debate would be on China appetite to continue to take barils out of strategic reserves in the months to come.

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