Robin J Brooks

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Kent's avatar
Kent
2h

The Law of Demand. I keep thinking of that these days. Price goes up, demand goes down; the measure of how much is elasticity. The simplest example is that South Asia cannot pay $200/bbl.

I see an even bigger refutation of the Law of Demand in AI. The market assumption is that AI consumption will continue to rise even as the price of token soars. Also, demand for GPUs, memory chips, electricity, etc., will continue to rise even as the prices for those inputs rise by 10X. That's almost impossible. Demand will fall, substitutes will be found, supply will increase-- the price will not persist.

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Matthew Neiger's avatar
Matthew Neiger
30m

I agree with this as we have seen much mitigation of the supply shock. Some of it is not sustainable and we will see what happens if it continues.

The other thing is that the vulnerability to a second shock is high during this period. A political upheaval in a major producer, a terrorist attack on major pipelines, a natural disaster in a major refining port, etc. etc. could push things into what is normally a pathological case.

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