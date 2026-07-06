Robin J Brooks

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Noel Keith's avatar
Noel Keith
1hEdited

No, winning a war means that one is able to enforce their political will on the other nation[s].

It is not a matter of graphs or currency or markets.

The fact that they have significant power over the US was shown quite clearly and recently when Trump was about to give them a $330B war chest just to open the strait.

Then Trump only backed off when he couldn’t sell it as a win.

Oh and I’m not gonna put much stock in how folks were or were not able to predict a market as volatile as energy - especially when the physical price for oil has been recorded over $150 in recent weeks.

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Abbas's avatar
Abbas
16m

What a lazy article.

Iran won the war because the US lost the war. The latter’s objective was pure and simple: regime change. Yet, the regime is stronger than it has been since at least the green movement. Meanwhile, there is little evidence of meaningful structural damage to Iran’s missile program. And nothing was achieved in degrading Iran’s nuclear program compared to the 12 day war.

Yes, the blockade was effective, but Iran did not capitulate and still extracted more wins from the MOU than it ever managed from the JCPOA, including an unprecedented lifting - albeit temporary - of primary US sanctions on the sale of its oil.

You spent a whole article claiming the blockade was effective. Yes it obviously was. That is not synonymous with Iran not winning the war.

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